Amber Heard seems to be unbothered by any of the controversies. Her career remains unaffected after the Johnny Depp row as she’s been regularly flooded with projects. She is currently shooting for Aquaman 2 alongside Jason Momoa. Amidst it all, her former assistant has come out with some startling revelations. Read on for details.

We saw Kate James previously accuse Amber of stealing her s*xual assault story. She claimed that Heard used her story and made her twists and turns before narrating it to the world. Just not that, the assistant had accused the actress of sending her abusive texts late at night on several days.

Kate James has opened up about the 3 years she worked with Amber Heard. She claimed that her ex-boss always made derogatory remarks about Johnny Depp. The PA said as per a report by The Blast, “She was always blind with anger, then nobody could talk to her sensibly anymore. I was to blame for everything that went wrong.”

Not just that, the report adds that Amber Heard was trying to be like Johnny Depp in every possible way. From having a similar dressing style to a house, she wanted it all the same way!

On the personal front, Amber Heard recently welcomed a baby daughter via surrogacy.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” she had revealed on her Instagram.

