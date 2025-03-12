Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan has hit a huge opening number in its debut week on Netflix. The romantic comedy helmed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment has surpassed the debut week numbers of most of the Netflix Originals of 2024 – 25.

The rom-com marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, brother of Sara Ali Khan, along with Boney Kapoor & Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor! Interestingly, Ibrahim’s debut film has surpassed the debut week numbers of Sara Ali Khan’s film as well!

Nadaaniyan OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from March 3 to March 9, Nadaaniyan garnered a viewership of 3.9 million on Netflix against 7.8 million viewing hours and secured 5th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

4th Best Netflix Original Debut!

Ibrahim and Khushi have claimed the spot for the fourth-best Netflix debut for a Netflix Original film that arrived on the platform in 2024 – 25, pushing Taapsee Pannu & Vikrant Massey’s much talked about Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to number 5.

Check out the views of the Hindi films and their debut week viewership. Please note that all these films have arrived on Netflix directly as Netflix Originals in 2024-25.

Maharaj (2024): 5.3 Million Do Patti (2024): 5 Million Dhoom Dhaam (2025): 4.1 Million Nadaaniyan (2025): 3.9 Million Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024): 3.7 Million Sector 36 (2024): 3.6 Million Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (2024): 3.2 Million Murder Mubarak (2024): 3.1 Million Wild Wild Punjab (2024): 2.6 Million Amar Singh Chamkila (2024): 2.4 Million Bhakshak (2024): 2.4 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

