After dubbing for movies like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, Sharad Kelkar has now dubbed in Hindi for South superstar Nani for the Telugu film ‘Dasara’ which is an action thriller written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela.

Talking about dubbing for the second South movie after ‘Baahubali‘, Sharad said: “It’s always a wonderful and highly enriching experience to associate with pan-Indian projects of this stature. I have great respect and admiration for my fellow actor Nani and his body of work is commendable.”

Sharad Kelkar is popular for his work in both films and TV. He did TV shows such as ‘Raat Hone Ko Hai’, ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Bairi Piya’, among others and he also worked in movies like ‘Hulchul’, ‘1920: Evil Returns’, ‘Housefull 4‘, ‘Tanhaji’ in which he played the role of Shivaji Maharaj, among others.

While sharing what made the dubbing process challenging for him for this film, Sharad Kelkar added: “This was quite a challenging role, has a gripping storyline and some interesting scenes that offer a performer much scope which made the dubbing process for ‘Dasara’ really enjoyable. I hope audiences enjoy the Hindi version and I look forward to the feedback.”

