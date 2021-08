Huma Qureshi made her debut in Bollywood in 2012 with the two-part 2012 crime drama ‘Gangs of Wasseypur‘. She was later seen in popular films such as ‘D-Day’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Jolly LLB 2’, among many others.

Advertisement

Touching almost a decade in the Hindi film industry, the actress says she is grateful with her journey but feels she has a lot to accomplish.

Advertisement

After romancing the silver screen, Huma Qureshi’s tryst with web-stardom came with series such as ‘Leila’ and ‘Maharani‘.

Talking about her journey in Bollywood, Huma Qureshi told IANS: “I feel grateful and happy. I feel I still have a lot to accomplish.”

The 35-year-old actress, who hails from New Delhi, is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’ starring Akshay Kumar. The espionage thriller is set for a theatrical release on August 19.

Huma Qureshi reveals what makes this genre popular across all age groups.

“I think the whole fascination with the spy genre itself. So, I think that always plays like a big hook with the younger audience. It is the kind of story that will appeal to both the younger demographic in terms of style and also in terms of the older generation,” Huma said.

Huma Qureshi added: “So I think it has a little something for everybody.”

Must Read: What! Shilpa Shetty Praised Sherlyn Chopra For Her Work In Raj Kundra Produced Videos?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube