Salman Khan, at the age of 57, is still ruling the Bollywood film industry with his unparalleled stardom and enjoys a massive loyal fan base, not only because of his box office success but also due to his off-screen persona. One of the major selling points in Salman’s glorious career has been his ‘unmarried’ status. However, the actor has been reportedly in several relationships be it with Aiswarya Rai Bachchan, Sangeeta Bijlani or Katrina Kaif. But none of those resulted in marriage.

Salman Khan’s marriage is undoubtedly one of the most discussed topics in the entertainment world. The ‘Tiger 3’ actor himself has spoken about it on several occasions and now, as the actor is close to 60, the topic is done and dusted. Even fans have accepted that their Bhai will be living a single life forever.

Amid this, one of his ex-girlfriends, Somy Ali, has given a shocking statement about Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani’s failed relationship, which was supposed to turn into a marriage. Somy claimed that Sangeeta had caught the Tubelight actor red handed as he was cheating her with Somy Ali.

In an interview with India Today, Somy Ali reportedly said, “The wedding cards were printed, but Sangeeta caught Salman red-handed in my apartment. What Salman did to Sangeeta, the same happened to me. This is called karma; when I grew up a little, I understood about it.”

The Pakistani-American actress also confessed that she had a huge crush on the Dabangg actor and she had come to Mumbai to become an actress. Somy labelled Salman Khan as a woman beater and sadist.

However, this is not the first time when Somy has spoken about Salman Khan and his past relationships. Time and again, she has lashed out at the actor, sometimes directly while sometimes indirectly. She had been in the headlines before for claiming that she was physically abused by Salman Khan. But, Salman Khan has never responded to any of the allegations in the past.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also opened up about Salman Khan’s physical abuse and had cited it as the main reason behind the break up. But such claims were rejected by Salman Khan. While the Ponniyin Selvan actress and Salman Khan are not on speaking terms, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shares a good bond with Sangeeta Bijlani till today.

