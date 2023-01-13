Nia Sharma is one of the hottest actresses right now we have in the television industry. She is known for her bold avatar and soaring up the temperature with her pipping – hot -pictures. The Naagin actress often sets the internet on fire by dropping her hot videos and bikini-clad pictures.

Nia enjoys a huge fanbase on social media and the actress keeps interacting with her fans. She is quite active on social media and never leaves a chance to tease her fans with her sizzling hot pictures. Recently, she dropped a reel where she can be seen in a black monokini and did a Harleys in Hawaii cover in the sea along with Shivani Patel. The actress looked sizzling as she danced in the samundar. However, it didn’t go well with the netizens. As soon as the video went viral, the netizens were quick to respond with mean comments.

In a video shared by Voompla, Nia Sharma can be seen dancing in the ocean along with Shivani Patel. The actress can be wearing a black monokini and she is as usual soaring the temperature with her s*xy moves on Harleys in Hawaii cover. But netizens weren’t quite impressed and they brutally trolled her and called her dance ‘weird’. In fact, many netizens said that she is copying Uorfi Javed. This is not the first time when Nia Sharma has been massively trolled for putting something on social media. The actress is troller’s favourite target.

“Isey acha dance toh Baba Ramdev Karte hai”, a user wrote

Another was quick to respond, “ Itne kapde bhi kyun pehne hai naage aa jaate.”

“Yeh log bhi Uorfi ko copy karte hai, inko koi kuch kyun nhi bolta”, another comment read.

A user wrote, J niya ko ho kya kya hai day by day vulgar meh ati Jaa rhi hai.”

“Kya besarmi hai … kuch toh sharm karo. Agar acting ke liye kapde utarne padte hai toh bekar hai aisi acting.”

What do you think about Nia Sharma’s latest reel? Let us know in the comments section below!

