Kamaal R Khan is seemingly pulling down Bollywood actresses who’ve walked the path of marriage. Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in 2021, Alia Bhatt married the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor last year. And now, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to commit to each other forever at Suryagarh palace, Jaisalmer. According to KRK, their careers are now as good as gone.

Alia Bhatt recently even welcomed her baby girl Raha with Ranbir Kapoor. But that doesn’t stop her from working hard. She was promoting Brahmastra and Darlings all across till the third trimester of her pregnancy. She’s been working out hard and will soon return to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif put all her efforts into Bhoot Police and is currently gearing up fot Jee Le Zara and Tiger 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is quite an orthodox thought process that KRK is spreading with his followers. He in fact already started looking out for the next generation of heroines who could possibly save Bollywood in the absence of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani. While he seemingly has no hopes from Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria and Pooja Hegde are his last choices. It is not be noted that he has forgotten stars like Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon amidst all of this.

KRK tweeted, “Since @advani_kiara #Katrina and @aliaa08 have gone so what will #Bollywood do now? Sara Ali Khan is busy with other stuff. So now only #TaraSutaria and @hegdepooja are left to entertain public. They both have to become like #Katrina and #Aishwarya!”

Reacting to his tweet, a user wrote, “Excuse me, there’s an actress called Kriti Sanon who u seem to always forget. Plus, no one’s going anywhere. Alia’s demand is always going to be there.”

Another questioned, “Sara Ali Khan is busy with “other stuff”?”

A comment read, “Kriti sanon is rising up the charts. She is very underrated.”

“Kriti sanon and Shradha Kapoor are there right now,” another commented.

Since @advani_kiara #Katrina and @aliaa08 have gone so what will #Bollywood do now? Sara Ali Khan is busy with other stuff. So now only #TaraSutaria and @hegdepooja are left to entertain public. They both have to become like #Katrina and #Aishwarya! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 5, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Has Imran Khan Found Love Again In This South Actress Post Splitting Up With Former Wife Avantika Malik?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News