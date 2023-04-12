The biggest phenomenon that has hit the internet this week is definitely Pushpa 2 poster with Allu Arjun in a never seen before avatar. The vibrant poster filled with rage has created a hysteria and massive love across nation for it’s uniqueness and relatability.

The makers of Pushpa 2 recently released the first poster of the movie where the Pan India Star Allu Arjun has revolutionized the sphere of Indian entertainment by donning a brave and unconventional look. Proudly displaying a physique with body paint, a pretty pattu saree, earrings, nose pins, necklaces, bangles and rings combined with a garland of lemons around his neck and a gun, the intent is unmistakable!

Never before has any superstar of the country represented the core culture of India to such an extent which represents the exact attired worn by people while celebrating the festival!

According to insiders, this is representative of a very grassroot festival where men dress in this unique way to pay their ode. This is something that has resonated with the entire nation. India is a country of several local traditions and the latest poster of Pushpa has struck a cord with entire nation because of the same reason.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqvDs5uvFUM/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Everyone has been able to celebrate and see their own local traditions being celebrated with the poster of Pushpa.

