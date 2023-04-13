We all have our favourite judge duos and trios from Indian reality TV shows, but the chemistry between Malaika Arora, Kirron Kher and Karan Johar from the sets of India’s Got Talent has always been unmissable. While the three won millions of hearts on-screen, their behind-the-scenes gossip never failed to bring smiles to people’s faces. Once, Kirron Kher left everyone in splits as she roasted Malaika Arora for donning one-and-a-half earrings and criticised KJo’s fashion sense.

Malaika, Kirron and Karan came together to judge the talent show in its fourth season in 2012. The trio remained in the judges’ seats for the next four seasons (till IGT Season 8, 2018). In 2022, Malaika and Karan stepped down from their roles, but the Bollywood veteran continued to judge the show.

Back in 2018, Karan Johar kept his fans updated about the behind-the-scenes fun via his Instagram handle. In one of the videos, the filmmaker captured Kirron Kher’s savage comments on his and Malaika’s outfits.

In the clip, KJo could be heard complimenting Malaika for her unusual earrings and said, “Malaika, loving the look in general. Even the earrings. Loving them,” to which the Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer said, “Like It?” The filmmaker then panned the camera towards Kirron Kher to ask for her opinion as she said, “Kya loving them, dedh (one-and-a-half) kaan ke pehen kar aayi hai, ek mein poora hai, ek mein aadha hai. Ye kya look hai.”

Karan defended Malaika and quipped, “It’s the new thing Kirron Ji. Wearing this ‘dedh’ look is so amazingly in.” However, the actor-politician was unconvinced as she said, “Matlab aajkal tum log underwear pehen kar bhi chale jaoge to new look ho jaega. Ye new look ka kya matlab hota hai Karan? A look must be graceful and nice. Ek taraf se toota, lagta hai toot gaya hai iska earring. Please! Sorry.”

Karan further asked Kher for her opinion about his looks, but the actress revealed how she is not a fan of his fashion sense. Kher called out Johar for wearing unusual clothes and said, “You never look poora, you always look adhoora.” The clip ended with the filmmaker complimenting Kher by calling her a “beautiful mannequin,” to which she said, “My darling, I’m always perfect, that’s why you ask my opinion. Toodles.” Watch the video here.

