Shah Rukh Khan is one man who rules the internet. Be his hypnotic smile, his witty humour, his charming aura, or his gentleman demeanour, he simply reigns, just like a king should. Now we caught hold of an old video of the Dilwale actor where he is meeting and greeting a few people but his greeting is winning over the internet. The clip is from an event, where SRK is meeting some women as well.

The clip clearly shows three women on stage along with other people. While SRK adorably gives free hugs to two women he simply says an Aadaab to the third one. Reason? The woman was in a burqa and did not seem ready to share a hug with King Khan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This gesture by Shah Rukh Khan to respect the woman’s choice is winning the internet. The video, shared by an Instagram handle ‘srkbeedcfc’, captioned the video as Real Hero. The video was further taglined, “Ye Hota Hai Real Hero. SRK knows how to respect women.”

However, some tried to question the caption and wrote, “To pehle Wale women nahi hai kya.” Another user tried to demean the other two women and wrote, “Jisko jaisa izzat lena pasand h srk waise hi deta hai.” A user appreciated the fact that he did aadaab and the woman responded to the same. “Izaat donu taraf se hain Masha Allah”, read the comment.

While some tried to create secular bias in the comments section saying, “Ye hota h hijaab Ka power & Respect” and one more comment stating, “Tum naqab me raho… duniya aukat me rahegi”, a user took the matter into her hands and decided to elaborate what happened. “Pehli do ladkiyon ko gale lagaya kyun ki woh saamne se aayi abh unhe dhakka toh nahi maar sakte na islie SRK sir ne unhe gale lagaya but uss ladki ko hijaab mein dikha aur unhe salaam bola kyun ki woh aayi nahi aage gale lagaane toh harr ladki ka apna mazhab apna dharam hota hai agar unn ladkiyon ke dharm mein galat nahi hai gale lagana toh woh unki marzi hai hijaab pehni Hui ladki kisi bhi ladke se gale nahi lagti woh uski marzi hai yaha pe SRK ki women ke respect aur uss ladki ki apne mazhab ke liye respect saaf nazar aa rahi hai…… Umeed hai yeh padhke baaki sab ne Jo comments Kiya hai unke confusion Durr ho Gaye honge.”

The comment translates to, “The first two girls came forward and gestured towards a hug, and SRK obliged. The third girl, was wearing a hijaab and did not come forward for a hug, so the Dilwale actor obliged and respected her decision exchanging greetings with a Hijab. If the other two girls have no religious obligation towards hugs, it is their choice. Hope this sorts out all the confusion.”

One more user applauded the girl for not compromising her religious obligations. The user wrote, “Yaar tum sab log sirf SRK ko hi credit de rhe ho manta hu wo sahi h lekin thoda respect us behan ki tarbiyat ko bhi to de do please jis behen ne itna bada star ko samne se dekh kar bhi apne iman par rahi.”

You can watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sʀᴋ ʙᴇᴇᴅ ᴄғᴄ (@srkbeedcfc)

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Jawan helmed by Atlee also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles and Deepika Padukone in a very special cameo. A lot of confusion regarding the release date of the film has created a mess. Some believe that the film is sticking to June 2 release date while some confirm that it is releasing on August 25.

Post the film, the Pathaan actor will complete Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. SRK is also expected to headline Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt while he awaits his spy universe film starring Salman Khan, Tiger Vs Pathaan, to go on floors.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan Postponed To August! Shah Rukh Khan Starrer To Not Get A Solo Release As Animal, Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 To Crowd The Month?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News