Tips Films Ltd. and Abhishek Dudhaiya have teamed up for another web series based on true events – Sulwa Judum. This fictionalized series is an interpretation of the real-life events of the Maoists-Naxalites insurgency from 1962. The series further divulges into the formation of Sulwa Judum – a government-supported militia headed by anti-Naxal leader Madhukar Rao along with the locals to curb the growth and related events that took place post its formation.

Talking about the same, Kumar Taurani – MD & Chairman of Tips Industries Limited, said, “At Tips, we like to bring different stories to life. The moment Sulwa Judum’s script came to us, we grabbed the opportunity. It is a thrilling project and brings something more to the world of web series.”

Adding further, Abhishek Dudhaiya said, “I’m very excited for another co-production with Tips. The storyline of Sulwa Judum is not only compelling for me but also for all Indians. It is a story that has spanned many years and left a mark in the sands of time.”

Sulwa Judum director also added, “The thing to watch out for is, who’ll be directing it and which actors will bring the characters to life. But this is going to be a series that will be on the must-watch list for everyone.”

