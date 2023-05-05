After ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’, director Kushan Nandy is all set to work with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the second time in ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’.

Talking about his association with Nawazuddin, Nandy said: “Nawaz, of course, is a fabulous actor. There is no rocket science in figuring that out. Also, there is a kind of rapport that develops over the years.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There are a lot of times on the sets when we just exchange glances after a take, and he (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) knows what I am thinking and I know what he is thinking. So, there is a kind of brotherhood that we share.”

He added: “I feel very secure as a director because I feel my actor is going to give me exactly what I want and so it makes him very special to me. Also, apart from being an actor, he is almost like a brother to me.”

“I have known Nawazuddin Siddiqui since 2012 when I was pitching ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’. I have seen his growth and I have seen him do different films and reach where he is today, and become a star. There is a lot of humility and niceness in him. There is a lot of innocence in him and when he really enjoys something, he laughs like a child. So, there is a lot of sweetness, warmth and I enjoy that and I think given a chance I would keep working with him again and again.”

Does ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ have the same tone as ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’?

He said: “We wanted to do something different from ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ because we can’t keep doing the same thing again and again. We wanted to do something that shocks you.”

“This is a complete reverse of ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ and a completely different Nawazuddin Siddiqui. So hopefully the next time we do something, it will be completely different from ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’, and perhaps we will surprise you once more!”

Jogira Sara Ra Ra released on May 12, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Makes A Shocking Statement That He Might Quit Everything & Become A Monk: “Main Shayad Chala Bhi Jau Kabhi Bhi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News