Nawazuddin Siddiqui is truly an inspiration for a lot of people out there who dare to dream. From humble beginnings to achieving global fame, the actor has proved your dedication and passion can make your dreams turn into reality. Well, the actor is also known for speaking his mind. Nawaz recently slammed the Bollywood industry for investing a huge amount of money on actors nobody is interested watching in and believes that deserving artists should get the chance. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Nawaz, who is gearing up for the release of Jogira Sara Ra Ra, recently spoke about how the industry is struggling theatrically to deliver consecutive hits; it is because of its own attitude of putting together projects with no story and featuring actors audience has rejected multiple times.

During a conversation with Indian Express, veteran actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently opened up about why Bollywood is struggling not to deliver a theatrical hit post-pandemic. The actor said the problem lies within the industry.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Sabse nuksan industry ko badi filmein he kar rahi hai (The big films are causing the most damage to the industry). In a rare case, something works at the box office for whatever reason. But mostly, if you leave three films, 97 percent of the films are flopping. And these are all big films. These are the films that are actually bringing the industry down, yehi barbaad kar rahi hai.”

The Kick actor further added, “They take 10-15 actors, cast them together, and make a film of Rs 60-100 cr, which people don’t want to watch. These films have nothing and then they flop. They have never taken a good actor and made a film of Rs 50 cr. There is a public actor and an industry’s actor. The industry’s actor keeps coming back, but the audience doesn’t like him.

But jo public ka actor hai usey public tak pahuchne bhi nahi diya jaata (the public’s actor is never allowed to even reach the audience).”

