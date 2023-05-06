Zara si takraar, magar dher saara pyaar! Well, what can we say? Some strings just tune better together. Iss Sunday karo such khaas, dekho Goodbye apano ke saath with its channel Premiere on &pictures. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Rashmika Mandanna who makes her Hindi debut, the film is filled with heartwarming moments that will make you tear up but also bring smiles on your face. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the cast also includes Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam and Sunil Grover. Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film marks her first collaboration with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Goodbye, revolves around the family of Harish (Amitabh Bachchan) and his wife Gayatri (Neena Gupta) who’s camaraderie is sure to set relationship goals. With Gayatri’s sudden demise, Harish and his four children are forced to come together after years. What follows in this slice-of-life film is how the entire family copes with the grief in different ways, nudging you to let your heart out in front of your loved ones.

Talking about the movie, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan said, “Family is everything. They are the ones who are there for you through thick and thin, who love and support you no matter what. Goodbye is a testament to the power of family and the ways in which love and forgiveness can overcome even the deepest wounds. Goodbye is a heartfelt movie, and I would urge the audience to watch the movie on &pictures with their loved ones.”

Speaking about the movie Neena Gupta said, “Goodbye was a cathartic experience for me because of its subject. When Vikas narrated the script, I was happy but at the same time had tears in my eyes as it is a very emotional story of love and loss. He had written a very beautiful character, and the biggest highlight for me was sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan ji. I always desired to work with him, and with Goodbye, my dream came true. We had an interesting mix of cast and crew across all age groups, and we shared an amazing time on set. With the world television premiere of Goodbye on &pictures, I request that audiences sit back and enjoy the film with the entire family.”

Talking about the premiere, producer Ekta Kapoor said, “I have been a producer for almost three decades now and I always wished to work with Amitabh Bachchan sir, and that wish finally was fulfilled with Goodbye. It was such a surreal experience to have him on the sets. My idea of working on a film is that it should work for me as a viewer and when Vikas narrated the story of Goodbye, it made me emotional. It’s a perfect family drama for the audience to watch on television.”

Witness the channel premiere of Goodbye with your family this Sunday on &pictures at 12 Noon.

