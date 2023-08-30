Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Released on Friday, August 25, Raaj Shaandilyaa’s cross-gender comedy-drama featuring Ayushamann Khaurrana in the lead, is all set to complete a week at the box office. But before it does so, the film has gotten the opportunity to attract more audiences thanks to the Raksha Bandhan festivities.

Despite competition from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, this spiritual sequel of Ayushmann’s 2019 film is doing well. In fact, reports claim the film has seen a jump in its collection today. Scroll below to know how much the film has likely earned on Day 6.

As per the Early Trends flowing in, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 is doing well in its first week at the BO and successfully managed to earn as much as – if not more, than its Tuesday’s collection. Reportedly, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial has collected around Rs 5.50-6.50 crore* on its sixth day. With these numbers, the comedy-drama film’s collection is likely to amount to Rs 57.50-58.50 crore* given that it earned Rs 52 crore in its first five days.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy-drama features an ensemble cast including talents like Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Ananya Panday, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, and more. Dream Girl 2 has received mixed responses from the public, with many loving its songs and the actor’s acting capabilities.

Did you catch the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer in theatres over the last few days? Let us know what you think of the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial in the comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

