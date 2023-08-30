Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 20 (Early Trends): Both the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-led period drama and Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam comedy with a social media have taken the ticket windows by storm. Since their release three weeks ago – on August 11, both films have attracted audiences and do so once again.

While Anil Sharma’s directorial inches closer to the domestic Rs 500 crore milestone, Amit Rai’s film is nearing the Rs 150 crore mark. And the festivity of Raksha Bandhan – and the moolah they collected today, are helping them reach the milestones faster. Read on to know how much they likely earned on Day 20.

As per the early trend reports, both OMG 2 and Gadar 2 have performed well today and have seen a rise compared to what it earned on Tuesday. The Sunny Deol film – which has been impressing one and all, has earned approximately Rs 8.50-9.50 crore* on its 20th day, taking its overall domestic total to around Rs 474.25-475.25 crore* (it earned Rs 465.75 crore in 19 days).

Talking about OMG 2, the Akshay Kumar film has reportedly collected Rs 1.50-2.50 crore* today. These numbers, when added to yesterday’s total of Rs 138.57 crore to around Rs 140.07-141.07 crore.*

Talking about the film’s worldwide performances, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 has entered the Rs 200 crore club at the worldwide box office, with more than Rs 40 crore (gross) coming from overseas. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 entered the Rs 600 crore club at the worldwide box office on its 18th day with more than Rs 60 crore in its kitty from the international markets.

