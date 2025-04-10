Park Bo-Gum, who gained massive popularity after featuring in the latest K-drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, has a perfectionistic personality. Recently, a social media post where a man talking about Park Bo-Gum from his military days went viral, proving his pure and innocent personality. People now believe he’s truly Yang Gwan-Shik in real life as well.

The man in the viral video clip that has been surfacing all over the internet shared his experience from his military days, including Bo-Gum. Did you know he is such an actor who has never sworn or said any vulgar things despite enduring difficult physical challenges and military pressure? Yes, that’s right.

In the social media post, the man told a story about a fellow trainee who got into trouble for disrespecting an instructor, leaving him quite dissatisfied with the behavior. The drill instructor then angrily shouted, “You dare to disrespect your instructors, who received top-elite training and were specially selected?! You’re looking down on us? Fine, From now on, there will be no mercy for any of you. Anyone here have complaints??? Anyone feel wronged???”

He further continued, “There’s no need to feel wronged!!! Is there anyone here who’s gone through training up until now without ever swearing or using vulgar language even once???? No one, right!!!! If there is, raise your hand!!! I’ll excuse you from training!!!” That’s when the ever-perfect Park Bo-Gum raised his hand, which left everyone silent in the room as nobody could argue against.

박보검군대썰 개웃기다

어떤 사람이 교관욕해서 얼차려받는데 교관이 욕안하고 억울한 사람 있냐니까 손들었대ㅜㅋㅋ 근데 반박못함

그리고 공이같은 무례한 질문해도 눈웃음지으면서 충격적인 천사의 답만 한다고 pic.twitter.com/M8xFAXs1AB — 콩떡 (@gumming6_6) April 9, 2025

The drill instructor then whispered, “This is not the time for you to raise your hand.” The man in the video further claimed that whenever anyone said anything harsh to Bo-Gum, he always answered politely. This whole story sparked discussion among the fans on social media. One commented, “Park Bo-gum was famous as an angel at the military training camp. I even heard a story about him giving up cola (!) to his fellow soldiers.” While another one wrote, “We all wish we can marry Park Bo Gum”, a third one stated, “Hearing this, I can’t help but like him more.”

Park Bo-Gum’s trademark eye twitching smile and polite behavior have always won millions of hearts. Now, his recent appearance in When Life Gives You Tangerines has gained him so much appreciation that he even earned a nomination for Best Leading Actor at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards. He was seen alongside IU, and people loved their onscreen chemistry.

Have you watched When Life Gives You Tangerines? The K-drama is currently streaming on Netflix.

