Park Bo Gum is currently receiving a lot of love for his ongoing drama When Life Gives You Tangerine. He plays the role of a Jeju resident, Gwan Sik, a stubborn and iron-willed man who stands by his childhood love through thick and thin. The actor, known for portraying “green flag” characters, once again won hearts with her incredible performance in this hit Netflix series. In addition, his heart-fluttering chemistry with IU also earned global praise. However, a recent interview revealing how the creators attempted to make him “ugly” has sparked massive backlash. In particular, international fans are furious, once again starting the conversation about the toxic beauty standards in the Korean entertainment industry.

According to reporter Kim Min Hwa of Conrad Seoul, the director of When Life Goves You Tangerine, Park Bo Gum’s charming face was the most difficult part of creating his character, who is a Jeju resident. He revealed that they relied on makeup and weight gain to make him more believable as the hard-working Gwan Sik. The actor himself said, “For this project, the makeup team applied dark foundation all over my body, from my face to my toes. They worked hard to darken any visible skin to create the look of someone who had lived in Jeju for a long time and had been tanned by the sun. (…) I also gained a lot of weight for the role. When I watched the drama, I thought I looked more solid than I expected, though my face still seemed slim. I gained about 4-5 kg.

However, international fans are furious over this revelation. They are criticizing the creators for relying on tanning and weight gain to make an actor like Park Bo Gum “ugly.” One user wrote, “Korean really has the weirdest beauty standard cuz wdym tanned skin and not skinny = less attractive.”

Another wrote, “Equating being tan and gaining weight to being ugly is certainly an interesting choice.”

The interview has certainly started a new debate about the beauty standards in the Korean entertainment industry, which are often deemed “toxic” by global fans.

Korea really has the weirdest beauty standard cuz wdym tanned skin and not skinny = less attractive https://t.co/B3mUIFnCha pic.twitter.com/azimJbdrAn — خ (@mys4ria) March 24, 2025

Gaining weight and tanning doesn’t make you ugly,i love you but you didn’t choose your words,i know that in your culture fat and tan people consider ugly but seriously we are in 2025 ,why Koreans still Stick in these type of beauty standards. — Ruby 👑 (@fati_emi) March 24, 2025

Sorry ass. Tan is not ugly 🙄 — Gabriel and I🫚 (@cactusmamos) March 24, 2025

Meanwhile, on online forums, Korean netizens also discussed the method creators relied on to transform Park Bo Gum into Gwan Sik. Many pointed out that the effort was pointless, given his visual is unmatched. “But Gwan Sik is just a stubborn, iron-willed island guy, not an ugly character. Why put in such pointless effort? LOL,” one user wrote.

“Looking rustic is one thing, but making him look unattractive? That’s a lifelong mission impossible. LOL,” another pointed out. One user joked, “Even Bo Gum has something he can’t achieve… It’s nice to see his human side.”

While maybe the creators’ intention was just to give him a more fitting look, the methods are questionable, as pointed out by many viewers.

Meanwhile, When Life Gives You Tangerine is one of the best dramas to come out in 2025 so far. From the brilliant cinematography and well-crafted screenplay to IU and Park Bo Gum’s incredible performances, this drama is surely a whole package for K-drama fans.

