Canadian actor Brett Dier, who shares the screen with Hollywood superstar Robert De Niro in ‘About My Father, has shared that De Niro is a very gentle, approachable person.

‘About My Father’, which also stars Kim Cattrall, Sebastian Maniscalco, Leslie Bibb and Anders Holm in titular roles, released in theatres on May 26, 2023 worldwide. Working with a legend like Robert De Niro is a dream for many actors, and when Brett got to work with the legend he was impressed by how approachable he was.

Brett Dier, who plays Doug in the film shared his experience working with the ‘Godfather’ actor, as he said, “Working with De Niro has definitely been a pretty wild experience. Because obviously, I mean he’s ‘De Niro’. But he’s a very gentle, approachable person and I just loved being around him. I loved watching him do his thing and yeah I just feel this weird kinship with him where I’m just like – I love him”.

Actor-comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who headlines the film, also shared how De Niro came on-board for the film.

Sebastian Maniscalco said, “Once we got the movie up and running, we were given a list of actors who would be suitable to play my father. Obviously De Niro, in a dream sequence, was one of my first picks. Just because.. I mean his resume speaks for himself plus he’s really good at comedy. So we got the script to him and it came back that he really kinda took it, to which we were like ‘wow’. Of course you don’t believe it until you know you actually see it but he signed up and it was off to the races from there and now we’re here. We got a great cast”.

Having worked with him in the past, fellow co-star Anders Holm also chimed in on working with De Niro twice. “So in this movie, Robert De Niro plays Salvo Maniscalco – Sebastian’s fictional father. It’s such a pleasure to work with him. I’d worked with him before on ‘The Intern’ and so now I’m a two time guy, alright? I don’t know if there’s any other two time guys out there but (I’m sure there are) it’s a lot of fun, there’s so much to learn from”.

Helmed by Laura Terruso and written by Austen Earl and Sebastian Maniscalco, About My Father, released by Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures, is currently playing in cinemas and you can read the review of the film here.

