Pop queen Madonna had once allegedly stuck her tongue inside Hollywood actor Al Pacino’s ear when they first met back in the 1970s, according to her former roommate Whitley Hill.

The ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker detailed the incident in her biography ‘Madonna: A Rebel Life’, which hit the bookshelves on October 12. In the book, Hill shared that her dad, Ed Setrakian, had introduced the ‘Godfather’ star to Madonna at dinner in New York City sometime between 1978 and 1979.

After Setrakian drove everyone home, Al Pacino allegedly said: “That friend of your daughter’s stuck her tongue in my ear. When we were driving home, she leaned over and stuck her tongue in my ear!”

According to Whitley, the actor also told her father, Ed, that Madonna called “attention to her mouth.” At that time, the ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ singer allegedly chewed gum in a “slow, deliberate manner” in front of the actor, Aceshow biz reported.

Madonna had not become famous yet when these antics took place as she was still in the early developing phase of her career as a modern dancer while simultaneously working at Dunkin Donuts at the same time.

On the other hand, Al Pacino had started his career in the film industry and became a huge name already. This is because the actor had already starred in the megahit films ‘The Godfather’, ‘The Godfather Part II’, and ‘Serpico’, allowing him to become very big.

However, Madonna and the star have worked together in the film industry. Back in the 1990s, the two filmed for ‘Dick Tracy’, a movie which was released back in 1990.

In it, Madonna portrayed Breathless Mahoney, while Al portrayed Bad Boy Caprice. However, they seemingly were not involved in a romance since she was believed to have a fling with their co-star Warren Beatty.

Madonna talked about Al around the release of their movie. In ‘Dick Tracy: The Making of the Movie’, a behind-the-scenes book of the film, she told the book’s author Mike Bonifer: “Whenever Al put his prosthetics on, his suit … he was always smacking my butt and my face. I hated him, I loathed him, I was disgusted with him.”

“And so what happened off-camera was that I’d always try to be moving away from him,” the ‘Like a Prayer’ singer continued.

“He’d always grab me and go, Get over here! which is exactly what happened in the movie,” she added.

However, despite how things might have turned out between them in the past, Madonna, now 65, called Pacino, 83, “well-mannered and gentlemanly” in real life and since all those years ago have been on good terms.

