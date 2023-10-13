Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who were one of the most loved couples on the block, have been in the headlines over their bitter divorce. The pair is presently engaged in a court-ordered mediation process aimed at an amicable resolution to their divorce. Recent reports have suggested that Priyanka Chopra is grappling with the fallout from their unexpected separation.

There are whispers that the ongoing legal proceedings have left many of their mutual friends feeling caught in the middle. Even actress Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas and is close to both parties, has distanced herself from the estranged couple. It appears that the situation has recently escalated.

Sophie Turner has taken to Instagram to unfollow Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, amidst her divorce from Joe Jonas. It’s worth noting that the “Quantico” star has also stopped following the “Game of Thrones” actress on the same social media platform.

This latest development coincides with recent reports that indicated Joe Jonas had sometimes drawn comparisons between Sophie and Priyanka Chopra, who is her sister-in-law. These comparisons allegedly strained the “Game of Thrones” actress.

For context, Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in December 2018, while Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in May of the following year. Their relationship began in 2016, and they have maintained a fun and playful dynamic, frequently sharing affectionate moments on social media. In July 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Willa, further cementing their love story.

Sophie and Joe were admired for their love and support for each other, both in their professional endeavors and their personal lives, making them a celebrated power couple in the world of entertainment.

