Friendships in the entertainment industry and in the public eye are often short-lived, and Tom Cruise’s friendship with Victoria and David Beckham did not pass the test of time. The former close friends are no longer in touch and are no longer on talking terms. While Cruise’s involvement and advocacy for Scientology is told to be the reason behind it, a new source has revealed that the Top Gun star now reportedly has no intent to see the Beckhams.

The Beckhams became closer to Cruise when they first moved to LA for the footballer’s club LA Galaxy. They often made headlines after being spotted out on dinners with Cruise and his then-wife Katie Holmes.

While it has been quite some time since Victoria and David Beckham and Tom Cruise’s friendship went through a bumpy ride, the Mission: Impossible star has “no intent” to reconcile with his former pals. Moreover, he is “hurt” after being ditched by them. A source told Radar Online that the reason behind their break up was Tom Cruise’s involvement in Scientology.

For the unversed, Scientology is a study and handling of the spirit in relationship to itself, others, and life. It believes that humans rent their own bodies and do not own them. Tom Cruise has been a big name in the Church of Scientology and many other members believe him to be a God-like figure. Now, the source has revealed, “Tom did everything for them when they first moved to LA. He practically gave them the keys to the city. He threw them a party to meet everyone important, and the moment they were established, they chucked him!”

Moreover, the Edge of Tomorrow star is still angry with Victoria and David Beckham and has no intention of resuming their friendship. “ David and Victoria tested the waters a while ago, but Tom ignored them — so it makes sense they haven’t invited him to anything. Tom clearly thinks they should have tried harder.”

The reason behind the Beckhams stepping away from their friendship, as per the source, is that Tom Cruise “wouldn’t take no for an answer” and had “no choice but to pull away” as he tried to convince them to join the Church of Scientology. Tom Cruise is also “hurt” by the rejection.

