Apple TV’s Dark Matter gives the audience more mind-bending details about the characters and their realities in episode 4. It all started when Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) was kidnapped from his original reality and placed in a different reality. As he tries to figure out what is happening with him and the other Jason keeps living in his reality, the show gets tenser since the last episode saw him and Amanda getting inside the box to avoid getting caught by Leighton. Episode 4 focuses on Jason and Amanda’s attempts to escape the box and return to a reality that they find hospitable.

What Happens in the Corridor in Ep 4?

Once inside the box, Jason and Amanda eventually land in a corridor that is the gateway to multiple realities. This corridor is called the liminal space, and Jason and Amanda keep trying to figure out how to use it to land in different realities. They, of course, cannot figure it out, and they come across several ways their lives could have been turned out had they made different decisions. These experiences traumatize them in some instances because, in certain cases, the realities are not inhabitable. Also, Jason figures out in this episode that the realities playing out in front of them might represent what is going on inside their mind during that time, which means that they have been in control all the time.

What Happens to Leighton Vance at the end of Ep 4?

Much focus has been given to Leighton Vance in this episode of Dark Matter. In the last episode, we see him chasing Amanda and Jason 1 as they go inside the box to escape him. This episode shows how Jason 2 convinced Leighton Vance to cooperate with him to build this box and Velocity facility. At the beginning of this episode, we see Leighton 2 running away since things go haywire after Jason 1 and Amanda escape. Leighton 2 also enters the liminal space, but having yet to learn how it works, he uses trial-and-error mode to find his reality. As the episode concludes, we see Leighton 2 being injured by these constant attempts to make it out. It can be assumed that he will die in liminal space or find himself in a post-apocalyptic world where survival is not an option.

Must Read: The Veil Season 1 Episode 4 Ending Explained: Does Imogen Survive The Attack?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News