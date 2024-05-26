Rick Ross and 50 Cent have a long beefing history that began in the 2000s. The feud escalated after 50 Cent filed a lawsuit seeking $2 million, accusing Ross of rapping over 50’s hit song “In Da Club” on a mixtape in 2015. Recently, 50 Cent reignited his long-standing feud with Ross through a social media post. 50 Cent has made a name for himself by trolling fellow artists on social media.

On Saturday, May 25, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, took to Instagram to take shots at Rick Ross, telling his 32.7 million followers that Ross was “stupid” for seemingly rapping about s*xual assault in his 2013 song U.O.E.N.O.

50 Cent wrote, “You know, sometimes I think people are just stupid; why would you say this in a song? I DRUGGED HER A–, AND O R—- HER A–, AND SHE AIN’T EVEN KNOW IT!”

The post was swarmed with comments backing the rapper’s attack on Ross. One comment was from Rick Ross, who hit back at 50 Cent with ex-wife Daphne Joy’s accusations amid their contentious custody battle.

Ross wrote, “This was a lyric. Daphney [sic] Joy accused/says you sodomized and r—- her as you held her down in front of your son.”

50 Cent is suing his ex and mother of his son, Daphne Joy, for defamation following her public accusation in March that he r*ped her more than a decade ago when they were dating each other.

As the rappers duke it out online, here’s how much they are worth in 2024.

Rick Ross’s Net Worth explored amid beef

According to The Richest, Rick Ross’s net worth is estimated at $150 million as of early 2024, while 50 Cent’s net worth is estimated to be around $40 million as of March 2024.

According to The Richest, Rick Ross has amassed an impressive net worth of $150 million through music sales. The rapper, who has continuously generated chart-topping tunes, has also capitalized through tours and singing in high-grossing worldwide concerts. He has also secured endorsements from Belaire Rose Champagne, Reebok, and Luc Belaire, contributing to his massive fortune.

50 Cent net worth explored

Meanwhile, 50 Cent’s net worth is significantly less than Rick Ross’s despite the two starting their careers simultaneously. While 50 Cent is arguably one of the world’s biggest rappers, his fortune does not reflect his popularity. According to multiple reports, 50 Cent had a net worth of around $500 million back in 2010, which has dwindled to $40 million in 2024.

According to Geek of Greeks, the rapper’s lavish lifestyle and legal woes resulted in him losing money. He even declared bankruptcy in 2015 after he was ordered to pay $7 million to Lavonia Leviston, Rick Ross’s ex-girlfriend, for sharing her private video without consent.

