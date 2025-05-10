Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has received an overwhelming response to its advance bookings across India. Within 24 hours of its opening, the Tom Cruise starrer sold over 11K tickets, signaling massive anticipation among fans.

The spy thriller is already trending on major ticketing platforms, with strong demand for shows as early as 6 AM, which clearly indicates the massive buzz surrounding the film. With days left until its release, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is setting the stage for a record-breaking opening.

If the current momentum continues, this could easily be one of the biggest Hollywood openings in India this year. The movie will be released in cinemas across India on May 17, 2025.

Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning will pick up where Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) left off. Ethan Hunt will likely continue his mission to stop Gabriel from obtaining the AI program known as “the Entity.” The action-packed adventure, which may be Tom Cruise’s final portrayal of the iconic Ethan Hunt, will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu in 4Dx and IMAX, making it accessible to audiences nationwide.

