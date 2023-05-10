Tom Holland always comes across as a joyful man who knows how to have a good time always. He has the funniest stories to share and has a really charming way of making people laugh. He became a household name after starring in Marvel’s Spider-Man movies as a teenage Peter Parker. But the actor is now trying a different genre with his upcoming series, The Crowded Room, which has taken a toll on his mental health. Scroll on for more details.

The actor plays the character of Danny Sullivan in the show, a young lad who gets arrested for a crime that he has not committed. The character’s struggles with his mental health made Tom more aware of his triggers and mental well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking to Entertainment Weekly, Tom Holland said, “Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny’s struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life.” During the conversation, the Spider-Man actor revealed that he could perform physical stunts easily in films but adapting to Danny’s character was a different territory altogether. “I’m no stranger to the physical aspects of the job doing the whole action movie thing. But the mental aspect, it really beat me up, and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality.”

Playing the character of Danny in The Crowded Room for almost eight months took a toll on Tom Holland’s mind. “I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life, I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head, because I need to get rid of this character.’ And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to. It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.” he added.

The Uncharted actor said that filming for The Crowded Room helped him understand his ‘triggers’, and now he stays away from the consumption of social media and alcohol to avoid stress. Tom has been sober for almost a year and four months now.

For more such details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Harry Potter Star Alan Rickman Earned More Than $7 Billion As Severus Snape? Find Out His Net Worth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News