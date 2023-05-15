Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll deserves the title Queen of Latin Music, and there is no denying it. From her music to her dance moves to her bikini looks, the Colombian singer has etched her name in the hearts of her millions of fans who continue showering love on her even 30 years after she first began her music career.

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ crooner has recently been making the news owing to her slit from ex Gerard Piqué after 11 years and moving from Barcelona to Miami and rumours of her dating Tom Cruise. While she continued grabbing the headlines owing to the drama in her personal life, we decided to go back in time and bring some gem pictures of the singer on the beach.

Shakira loves the beach, and these old images of her enjoying the sea, sand, and sunshine are proof. So scroll below to check out these beach images of the ‘Whenever, Wherever’ singer that show off her free spirit, curvy b*tt and s*xy figure. After looking at these images, we are sure all the boys who had a crush on her growing up will revert to their teen/twenty-year-old selves.

Shared on Twitter by the handle shakira_1988 (@3pikira), the caption read, “I am breathless, screaming, fangirling, dancing, crying and GOD IS A WOMAN!!! #shakira #clandestino.” The post features two sets of images of Shakira – one in colour and the other in black and white.

The first set of images sees the ‘Waka Waka’ singer showing off her curves and a*s in a red floral bikini set and matching overall. The s*xy, stringy beach wear ensemble offered partial coverage over her b*tt while the cut of the top showed off the singer’s cle*vage, well-toned abs and flawless back.

The black and white images of the Colombian singer see her sporting her signature curls as she shows all her teeth in a full-blown smile. The images see her dress in what seems like a metallic bikini top and a bikini bottom, complete with tassels and even a heavy neckpiece of some sort.

Check out Shakira’s old beach images here:

Did these old beach images of Shakira make you nostalgic? Let us know in the comments.

