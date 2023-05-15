American businesswoman and media personality Martha Stewart rose to popularity after her cooking programme The Martha Stewart Show. While she is a successful businesswoman, she now upholds her icon status with a popular magazine cover.

Alongside Kim Petras, Brooks Nader, and Megan Fox, the 81-year-old businesswoman is serving as one of the cover stars of the yearly issue. The magazine is showcasing 28 women this year. Scroll down to know more.

On the cover of the 2023 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was Martha Stewart, flaunting her stunning figure. She became the oldest woman ever to grace the magazine’s cover thanks to her participation. She also spoke about gracing the magazine’s cover.

Martha Stewart appeared on the “Today” show, spoke about the moment, and called posing for the magazine at her age ‘historic’. She said, “To be on the cover (at) my age was a challenge. And I think I met the challenge.” She also claimed that the achievement is, for her, “a testament to good living.”

“I think that all of us should think about good living, successful living and not about ageing,” Stewart, who has authored 99 books, continued. “The whole ageing thing is so boring.”

Martha Stewart also opened up about how she achieved getting in shape. She said that she did take a few extra steps to get cover-ready. “I didn’t starve myself, but I didn’t eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months. I went to Pilates every other day … I live a clean life anyway. Good diet and good exercise and healthy skin care and all of that stuff, but it was kind of fun,” she said.

In a video interview with Sports Illustrated, Stewart shared that she’s typically motivated by pay, but this time she was motivated to show people that a woman her age can still look good and feel good. “I’m going to be the oldest person ever, I think, on the cover of Sports Illustrated,” she said she thought when learning about the opportunity. “And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic and that I better look really good,” she said.

