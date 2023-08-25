



Pamela Anderson needs no introduction. The 56-year-old Canadian-American actress – known for modelling in Playboy magazines and being one of their most famous ‘Bunny,’ had audiences worldwide going gaga over her when she starred as ‘CJ’ Parker on Baywatch in the 90s. Today, we came across an old photoshoot image of hers that is sure to cast a spell.

Advertisement

In 2020, Pamela was signed on to promote vegan handbags and, for the same, went completely n*ked – flaunting her assets and curves for the world to see. Scroll below to check it out!

Advertisement

As reported by The Sun, Pamela Anderson was signed on for a collaboration with luxury bag brand designer Ashoka Paris. The ethical campaign was conducted to release a range of luxe vegan bags. While the bags were MIA in the shoot, Ms Anderson indeed looked a million bucks as she posed seductively in the sizzling new handbag advert surrounded by flowers and rose petals.

In one of the looks, Pamela Anderson is n*kedly lazying on a bed with a couple of rose petals on her back and her a*s on display for the world to see. Though her b**bs are smartly hidden with the silk sheet she’s lying on and a rose, the beauty of her curves couldn’t be diminished.

In the sizzling picture, Pamela has her short blonde hair loose around her shoulders as she looks towards the light source in the room intensely. While her makeup isn’t too prominent, we can say she opted for smokey eyes and a lip stain that makes her pout cast a spell on all.

In another picture from the same shoot, Pamela Anderson is seen lying on her back with her blond locks forming a halo around her head and her arms keeping her modesty in check. Check out the Baywatch actress’ sizzling n*de photoshoot pictures here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and fashion-related content from the entertainment world.

Must Read: When Will Smith Rejected ‘Superman’ Instead Chose Nihilistic Anti-Hero Hancock “If You Mess Up White People’s Heroes In Hollywood, Then…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News