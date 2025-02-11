Jun Ji-Hyun was allegedly accused of a fine after the National Tax Service’s two-year-old tax investigation. Now, her agency has finally clarified why the actress paid the money.

South Korean actress Jun Ji-Hyun, popularly known for her projects like The Legend of the Blue Sea and My Love from North Star, was once accused of paying a tax fine after a two-year-old report surfaced everywhere. It suggested that the actress spent a lot of money following an intensive tax investigation by the National Tax Service, which created quite a frenzy online.

Now, her agency, IEUM Hashtag, has stepped forward to clarify all the doubts and speculations about the actress’ acceptable payment and explain why she had to pay what she had to pay. They issued an official statement urging everyone to stop spreading false allegations against the actress.

On February 10, 2025, Jun Ji-Hyun’s agency IEUM Hashtag stated, “We would like to clarify today’s media report (on February 10) about actress Jun Ji Hyun’s tax investigation. In the 2023 tax audit, she underwent all necessary legal procedures and was confirmed to have no issues.”

They further expressed how much she paid for an additional charge to make the adjustments and noted, “However, due to differences in interpretation between the tax authorities and our tax accountant regarding expense processing methods, some discrepancies arose in certain items. As a result, an additional tax payment of approximately 20 million KRW (i.e., 13,782 USD) was made. This was merely an adjustment that can occur in routine tax audits.”

Jun Ji-Hyun’s agency emphasized that she was not involved in any illegal activities and wrote in their statement, “We want to make it clear that this additional tax payment is entirely unrelated to any major tax issues or illegal activities.”

On the other hand, Jun Ji-Hyun possesses a few lavish properties, including a building in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam, Seoul, that costs around 8.6 billion KRW (5.9 million USD). However, she sold it in 2021 for 23.5 billion KRW (16.2 million USD). Later, in 2022, she and her husband purchased another property, a penthouse, for about 13 billion KRW (~9 million USD) in Acro Seoul Forest, Seongsu-dong.

Meanwhile, Jun Ji-Hyun is gearing up for her comeback on the small screens after a long hiatus with her upcoming project Tempest, which is expected to have a 2025 release. She was last seen in the 2021 mystery thriller Jirisan. Tempest will feature her alongside Gang Dong-Won. It is a romance drama, and her fans have been waiting to see her in a romantic female lead.

Well, what are your thoughts about Jun Ji-Hyun’s tax investigation allegation? Are you excited about her return to the K-drama world? Let us know in the comments.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: From BLACKPINK Rose To Aespa’s Song ‘Supernova’: 2025 Korean Music Awards Has Dropped The Nomination List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News