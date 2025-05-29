Jun Ji-Hyun is one of the most talented and popular South Korean actresses. She has not only earned recognition as a star but has also made her name as a brand ambassador for many luxurious brands. Ji-Hyun has been earning since a very young age, and her brand endorsements boost her income to a certain level, where she is now considered one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

Apart from her professional success, she is also known for having excellent cooking skills and a humble personality. In 2012, she married Choi Joon-Hyuk, and their wedding ceremony was widely covered. They are still going quite strong as a couple and even have two children.

Jun Ji-Hyun & Choi Joon-Hyuk’s Divorce Rumors

Although Jun Ji-Hyun and Choi Joon-Hyuk have been leading a happy life together, in 2021, rumors spread about their divorce, sparking much controversy. But her husband never left her side and always supported her through thick and thin. The YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute (also responsible for the chaos of the Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-Ron controversy) reported that Jun Ji-Hyun and her husband were opting for a divorce.

In one of their videos, they claimed (via KBIzoom), “Jun Ji-hyun’s husband wants a divorce.” These claims were baseless, and the actress’s agency, Ieum Hashtag, quickly debunked them by sharing an official statement and even mentioned taking legal action against the channel. They wrote, “We firmly assert that none of the content mentioned in that broadcast is true.”

Jun Ji-Hyun’s Husband Dispelled The Divorce Rumors

Despite the controversy, Jun Ji-Hyun’s husband, Choi Joon-Hyuk, took to his Messenger profile and dismissed all the divorce rumors smartly. He had shared a parodied version of a popular scene from the manga Slam Dunk and captioned it in his own way with a line that read, “I want to be Jun Jun’s (Jun Ji-Hyun’s) husband.” Meanwhile, her mother-in-law, a famous fashion designer, Lee Jung-Woo, also commented on this issue. While expressing her frustration, she wrote on her social media platform, “Today was so upsetting I almost lost control.”

What’s Next For Jun Ji-Hyun?

On the work front, Ji-Hyun is currently gearing up for her upcoming drama, Tempest, which will be released this year on Disney+. In the series, she plays Moon Joo, a diplomat and former UN ambassador with an international reputation. The storyline revolves around her as she teams up with Sanho (Kang Dong-Won), an elite mercenary with a hidden past.

They come together to uncover the truth behind a massive incident. What happens in the process is all about the K-drama. So far, the series has already created quite a buzz, and Jun Ji-Hyun’s fans can’t wait to see her in a different avatar.

