During the press conference for the film, The Thieves, Jun Ji-Hyun had said something shocking regarding her co-star Kim Hye-Soo’s bust size that caused a lot of fuss back then. Now, a YouTube shorts video titled ‘Jun Ji-Hyun: Between Cuteness and Rudeness’ has been surfacing online, bringing back that clip where what seemed like a light-hearted joke between the two actresses can be seen.

The clip was from the press conference of their movie, The Thieves. It released in 2012 and is still considered as one of the biggest box-office hits with more than 10 million views. It even got a lot of appreciation and the Legend of the Blue Sea actress rose to fame because of this film. Scroll ahead to read more about the banter between the two actresses from press preview.

During the conference, one of the reporters present there asked Kim Hye-Soo whether there were any rivalry regarding onscreen looks with another actress Jun Ji-Hyun, who co-starred with her in the movie, The Thieves. To this, Hye-Soo shared, “There was no competition. I never once thought of competing with Jun Ji Hyun in terms of beauty. Every time I saw her, I was amazed. She’s so lovable and beautiful, I didn’t even dare to think of it as a contest.”

Quickly, Jun Ji-Hyun chirped in and said, “I wasn’t even in the game to begin with. Honestly, it’s embarrassing to even talk about this. There was no rivalry.” She further pointed out their physical appearance and cracked a joke, “As you can tell just by the bust size, I was no match. From the start, I just respectfully acted as the junior colleague. I lost,” leaving everyone in splits of laughter.

Director of the movie, Choi Dong-Hoon, who was also one of the panelists of the press conference, shared some behind-the-scenes of what he saw between the two actresses. He said, “I worried about what would happen if Kim Hye Soo and Jun Ji Hyun clashed on set, or how I would mediate if they did. But thankfully, the two got along very well. I later learned they were college seniors and juniors. Watching them chat together always made me proud as a director.”

As the video went viral on social media platforms, netizens shared their opinions on the resurfaced clip. One of them wrote, “Both of them are amazing,” another one commented, “Why compare two legendary actresses?” While one of the fans called both of them “cool”, a third fan stated, “This isn’t about winning or losing”

Check out the video clip here:

For those who don’t know, The Thieves is a Korean crime-action movie that revolves around a team of 10 thieves (Korean and Chinese) who try to steal an iconic diamoned, Tear of the Sun from a Macau casino. In the film, Kim Hye-Soo plays Pepsee and Jun Ji-Hyun can be seen portraying Yenicall.

