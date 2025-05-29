The K-drama land is set to be enchanted by a new romantic fantasy series, The First Night With the Duke, premiering on KBS2. Starring 2 PM’s Ok Taecyeon and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun—in a story that merges historical intrigue with a modern twist, The First Night With The Duke will be a treat for all fantasy K-drama lovers.

Based on a popular webtoon and web novel, this fantasy-romance series brings together two major idols-turned-actors. Hence, fans are expecting top-notch on-screen chemistry and acting from the pair. Fortunately, details surrounding the release and plot of the K-drama have surfaced online. Below is information about The First Night With The Duke’s release date, cast, and why it should be on your watchlist.

The First Night With The Duke K-drama Release Date And Streaming Details

The upcoming fantasy K-drama The First Night With The Duke will begin streaming on June 11, 2025, on KBS2. Lee Wong-Hee is directing the drama, and Jeon Seon-young will pen the screenplay. The show’s elaborate palace backdrops, lavish costumes, and fantasy storytelling are expected to draw in fans of historical and romantic K-dramas alike.

The sexiest couple of 2 idol groups return in new fantasy romance drama #TheFirstNightWithTheDuke (11/6) about an college student whose soul is transferred into a minor character of novel #Seohyun.After that, she winds up spending the night with the obsessive male lead #Taecyeon pic.twitter.com/GLXjFQQ3ck — Susu (@Susu668891Susu) May 27, 2025

The First Night With The Duke Plot

The drama centres on a contemporary college student (Seohyun) who is inexplicably drawn into the universe of a romantic novel. In this parallel universe, she wakes up in the body of a minor character named Cha Sun Chaek and finds herself in an unexpected circumstance: spending the night with Yi Beon, a strong and enigmatic duke who is the story’s obsessive male lead.

According to My Dramalist, as the heroine navigates palace politics, secrets, and her developing feelings for the male protagonist, she tries to change the novel’s original tragic ending. What starts as a perplexing and awkward turn of events quickly transforms into a deep and complicated love story.

The audience is left wondering what kind of surprising romance will emerge when the story’s notable male star meets a once-invisible supporting character. Standing near enough to sense the tension between them, Cha Sun Chaek and Yi Beon lock eyes in the gloomy nighttime light to start the scene.

The First Night With The Duke cast and characters

As per Soompi, Ok Taecyeon stars as Yi Beon, A charismatic but obsessive nobleman, central to the novel’s plot and the heroine’s growing dilemma. Joining him is Seohyun as Cha Sun Chaek / “K” – A college student who wakes up in another world and must play the role of a minor character.

Kwon Han-sol as Jo Eun Ae – The female lead from the original story, Seo Bum-june as Jung Soo Kyum – The second male lead and romantic rival, and Ji Hye-won as Do Hwa Sun – A court lady with hidden ambitions, are also part of the cast lineup.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hope On The Stage: BTS J-Hope’s Tour Finale To Broadcast Live In Indian Cinemas – Details Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News