Disney+’s upcoming K-drama Tempest has been hitting headlines for mixed reasons. While many people are waiting to see Jun Ji-Hyun leading a drama after a long time, others are expecting this series to keep them on the edge of their seats. But amid the anticipation, the drama landed in hot water as netizens started calling out the choice of its poster.

For those who don’t know, the K-drama follows Moon Ju (Jun Ji-Hyun), a renowned UN ambassador who embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind the attempt to assassinate a presidential candidate. On the other hand, there’s San Ho (Kang Dong-Won), a special agent of unknown nationality tasked to protect her. As both of them face a huge threat, what would happen next is all the drama is about. The series has already created quite a hype and buzz, but the latest backlash has put it in a tough spot.

Why Is Tempest Receiving Backlash All Of A Sudden?

While the K-drama Tempest has been gaining all the buzz for the plot and star cast so far, the latest poster release has turned the situation against the show. Viewers are claiming that the official poster is old-fashioned and seems quite tacky. It does not match the aesthetic and bold nature that the series wanted to depict.

K-netizens took TheQoo and shared their opinions about the poster. One wrote (via Koreaboo), “Looks so tacky.” Another one commented, “Is that… Sandglass?” One of them joked, “Kinda gives off Jirisan vibes LOL.” Another netizen stated, “Is the drama set in the ’90s…?”

What Did Jun Ji-Hyun Say About Her Role In The Tempest?

Despite the backlash against the poster, the newly released pictures of Jun Ji-Hyun garnered many positive responses. Her fans have been eagerly waiting to see her in a different look—much more composed, brave, and bold. While talking about why she took the role, the actress said that it felt like quite a challenge to become Moon Ju as she is “quiet but strong and resilient.”

On the other hand, the writer of Tempest, Jung Seo-Kyung, shared (per Soompi), “From the moment I started writing the story, Moon Ju was Jun Ji Hyun. I thought about which of the many different sides of Jun Ji Hyun I should bring out [through the script].”

However the poster may look, the storyline of Tempest will surely hook you. The 9-episode drama will premiere on September 10 with three episodes, and then it will air two episodes weekly from September 17, 2025, on Disney+. Here’s the teaser:

