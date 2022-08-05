Karan Johar has been making a lot of noise over his chit-chat on Koffee With Karan Season 7. Several celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu among others have graced the couch and made some quirky revelations. But netizens feel that the filmmaker is always partial towards Alia Bhatt and favours her in every possible situation. Scroll below for his reaction.

Advertisement

As most know, Alia Bhatt graced the Koffee With Karan couch during its first episode alongside Ranveer Singh. The duo will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and their fun camaraderie was quite visible on the show. But at the end of the gaming round, even RS multiple times called out nepotism against KJo and his favourite star.

Advertisement

Reacting to all the accusations around favouritism, Karan Johar told Rajeev Masand, “I’ve been accused of being partial to her. I’ve been accused of always looking out for her. But I feel that with such incredible talent like that, I feel privileged.”

Just not that, Karan Johar even praised his leading Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and called them Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol of new-age. He said, “When Ranveer and Alia face the camera, you will see that chemistry because they’re buddies, they’re friends. That friendship results in chemistry.”

As most know Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are best friends! They started their on-screen union with Baaizgar and went on to give successes like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name Is Khan among others.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt too began their union with Gully Boy and were loved for their chemistry. It is known that they are best of friends and fans are excited for their reunion in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: “Prateek Kuhad Is Better Than Mohammad Rafi”, Claims A Social Media User; Netizens React, “You Forgot The Best Female Singers – Dhinchak Pooja & Amruta Fadnavis”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram