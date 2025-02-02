The Arun Vijay starrer Tamil action drama Vanangaan has turned out to be a disappointing affair at the box office. The film is yet to cross 10 crores within 23 days of its release. Take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 23rd day.

Vanangaan Box Office Collection Day 23

On its 23rd day, the day-wise collection of the film remained a mere 1 lakh. The day-wise collection is remaining stagnant since the 18th day of the film’s release. On its 18th day, the Arun Vijay starrer had earned 2 lakhs. Ever since that, the collections witnessed a drop of almost 50%. The total India net collection of the movie now stands at 8.46 crore.

The movie is struggling to cross even 9 crores, let alone 10 crores. The day-wise collection of the film has drastically reduced and it might wrap up below 10 crores. The movie has also not been receiving a lot of positive word of mouth which has clearly worked against it. Vanangaan also is facing a tough competition from the new South releases like Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Rekhachithram, Madha Gaja Raja and others.

About The Movie

Apart from Arjun Vijay, Vanangaan also stars Ridha, Roshni Prakash, P Samuthirakani, Bala Sivaji and Mysskin in pivotal roles. Vanangaan has been helmed and produced by Bala. At the same time, the music for the film has been composed by CV Prakash Kumar and Sam CS. For the unversed, the movie was supposed to star Suriya in the lead role. Reportedly, the actor went on to leave the project due to an alleged rift with the makers.

