Apple TV+ is keeping The Tragedy of Macbeth in the spotlight while Denzel Washington’s next big theatrical release inches closer. Even though it has been a few years since the film came out, the Shakespeare adaptation is still holding strong in the top 10 on Apple TV+ across countries like Mongolia and Nicaragua.

The story, directed by Joel Coen and led by Washington alongside Frances McDormand and Brendan Gleeson, follows a Scottish lord’s deadly climb toward power, urged on by his equally ruthless wife.

The Tragedy of Macbeth’s Box Office Numbers

Despite strong reviews and a certified fresh score of 93% from critics, the film barely made a dent at the box office due to a very limited release.

Domestic – $NA

International – $524K

Total – $524K

However, that has not stopped it from gaining a second wind through streaming. Washington, who called it the most grown-up role he has taken on, received an Oscar nomination for his performance, though the trophy eventually went to Will Smith, whose win became overshadowed by off-stage drama the Academy never reversed.

Denzel Washington’s New Movie Release Date

According to Collider, Washington’s next project, Highest 2 Lowest, is lining up for a global theatrical release on September 5. The film, directed by Spike Lee and adapted from Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low, reunites the duo more than three decades after Malcolm X. The original Kurosawa film has also picked up new steam on streaming platforms, probably because of the attention around the upcoming remake. Jeffrey Wright has joined the cast, and early critic scores are holding firm at 89%.

Meanwhile, Macbeth’s quiet climb continues, proving that a film doesn’t need loud numbers to stay relevant.

