Jared Leto’s latest action-packed sci-fi spectacle, Tron: Ares, is still showing on IMAX screens across North America and playing in 4,000 theatres, but it struggles to match the legacy of its predecessor, Tron: Legacy, which hit screens 15 years ago. The movie has grossed over $100 million worldwide so far, but its $180 million production cost looms large against these numbers.

Tron: Ares Box Office – Sharp Domestic Drop In Second Weekend

Advertisement

The domestic performance took a hit in the second weekend, collecting only $11.1 million, a sharp drop of nearly 67% from its $33.2 million opening. Despite this decline, the film has crossed the $50 million mark domestically and stands at just above $102.9 million worldwide. Even compared to Legacy, Ares is falling behind. Legacy had a second weekend drop of 56.5%, and even 15 years later, it set a higher benchmark for sequel earnings.

Tron: Ares International Box Office Push

Industry analysts predict Tron: Ares will reach between $70 and $80 million domestically, still well below expectations for a film of this scale and budget. The international box office has provided some support, especially with the China release, where the film made about $2.8 million. Overall, the second weekend overseas brought in $14.1 million from 53 markets, marking a 47.2% drop from the prior weekend.

Tron: Ares Surpasses Materialists But Falls Short Of Expectations

Jared Leto’s Tron: Ares has surpassed A24’s Materialists, a modestly budgeted romantic drama starring Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans, and Dakota Johnson, which earned $102.5 million globally (per Box Office Mojo). The current difference between the films stand at $300K but the gap is expected to widen further before Tron: Ares ends it theatrical run.

While surpassing Materialists is notable, the picture changes when looking at expectations. Tron: Ares is projected to finish its global run between $140 and $160 million, far below the $400 million that Legacy earned more than a decade ago and nowhere near its own break-even point.

The film’s scale, budget, and ambitious trilogy finale have not translated into the blockbuster numbers hoped for, leaving its financial success uncertain even as it continues to play across North America and select international markets.

Tron: Ares Box Office Summary

Domestic – $54.5 million

International – $48.4 million

Worldwide – $102.9 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Roofman North America Box Office: Channing Tatum & Kirsten Dunst’s Crime Comedy Drops 54% To $3.7M On 2nd Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News