I Know What You Did Last Summer has earned a strong place among the year’s horror successes, proving once again that 2025 belongs to frightening stories and unexpected scares. While attention has primarily been on other major releases like Him, The Conjuring: Last Rites, and Weapons, this fourth entry in the I Know What You Did Last Summer series has quietly built its own winning streak.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Box Office: A Profitable Return Beyond Expectations

The movie, released on July 18, began with poor reviews and low critical scores, yet it managed to attract steady crowds who seemed unbothered by the critics’ opinions. Now in its final weeks, playing in fewer than 150 theaters across North America, the horror slasher has already pulled in a solid $64.7 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

What makes this figure remarkable is that the earnings have been almost evenly split between domestic and international markets. With a production budget of $45 million, the film has not only recouped its costs but also generated a profit of around 44%. That’s a rare feat for a sequel many thought would fade quickly after release.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Box Office: Close To Surpassing Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho

The movie’s success is even more striking due to how quietly it happened. While other horror films dominated headlines, this one continued to run steadily, week after week. It never became a massive event but stayed consistent, drawing enough people each weekend to keep it alive long after many expected it to fade. Few expected it to reach this point, and yet it now stands among the profitable horror releases of the year.

The box office story of I Know What You Did Last Summer does not end with profit alone. The movie is now close to overtaking one of the most iconic horror films ever made, Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 masterpiece Psycho. Although the latter still holds a slightly higher domestic total, but the difference is now only a few thousand dollars.

I Know What You Did Last Summer earned over $140K last weekend, putting it within reach of surpassing Psycho’s lifetime domestic collection ($32.18 million). When that happens, it will mark a rare achievement for a modern slasher sequel, placing it among the standout horror hits of 2025.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Box Office Summary

Domestic – $32.1 million

International – $32.5 million

Worldwide – $64.7 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

