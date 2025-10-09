James Cameron’s upcoming third film in the Avatar trilogy already looks set to dominate the box office, and the proof lies in how its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water, continues to perform. The film, which returned to theaters on October 3, 2025, has crossed $20 million worldwide in less than a week since its re-release.

As usual for Cameron’s blockbusters, the international audience has contributed the most, taking up around 80.2% of the total earnings. The domestic box office stands at just over $4 million, while global collections have reached $16.2 million.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Re-Release Beats Several New 2025 Movie Releases Worldwide

It is the first time the sci-fi epic has returned to theaters since its original release in 2022, when it became the first major post-pandemic blockbuster, earning more than $2.3 billion. Even after three years, the enthusiasm surrounding the film has not faded. The re-release has managed to outperform several newer titles currently in theaters, including A Big Bold Beautiful Journey starring Margot Robbie ($18 million), The Smashing Machine with Dwayne Johnson ($6.1 million), and The Strangers: Chapter 2 ($12.3 million).

Avatar: The Way Of Water Re-Release Surpasses The Conjuring: Last Rites & Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle On Day 5

Even though the domestic earnings are not as high as its global take, The Way of Water still managed to outperform some leading titles in daily collections. After securing a strong $3.2 million weekend opening domestically, it went on to earn over $502K on Tuesday, October 8, 2025, alone, ranking at #2, just below Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another in domestic charts (per Box Office Mojo).

That amount was higher than the day’s collections of The Conjuring: Last Rites ($491K) and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle ($488K), both of which have been major draws at the box office this season. For a re-release to outperform new and high-profile releases is no small feat. It signals not only the lasting power of the Avatar brand but also the level of anticipation for Cameron’s next and final chapter, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Re-Release Box Office Summary

Domestic – $4.1 million

International – $16.2 million

Worldwide – $20.3 million

This world is much deeper than you imagine. Watch the brand-new trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash and experience it in theatres December 19th. Also, don’t miss Avatar: The Way of Water back on the big screen in 3D for one week only, starting October 3rd. pic.twitter.com/nB5nOcrQMx — Avatar (@officialavatar) September 25, 2025

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Kiss Of The Spider Woman North America Box Office Projection: Jennifer Lopez Musical Tracking Weak, Showing Early Signs Of Trouble

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News