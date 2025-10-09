Universal Pictures’ recent release, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, is struggling to hold its ground at the box office. Despite being based on the popular Netflix children’s series, the film has seen its domestic performance sink to a record low, with daily per-theatre averages dropping into two digits. Still, it has managed to edge past another Universal title from earlier this year, Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2, in domestic earnings.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office Saw Promising Start Before A Sharp Decline

The live-action musical fantasy comedy was released on September 26, 2025, the same day as Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson’s political drama One Battle After Another. It began with a strong domestic opening, pulling in families, but soon after its opening weekend of $13.6 million, the momentum faded, and the movie’s appeal among local audiences began to decline rapidly.

Now, nearly two weeks after its release, the film has collected $35.3 million worldwide against a $32 million production budget. The movie’s performance outside North America has been weak, and several international markets are yet to release it. During the last weekend, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie managed to bring in $5.3 million globally, with all three weekend days crossing the $1 million mark in the US. Its total domestic earnings now stand at $22 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Sees Major Drop In Daily Earnings

Things, however, took a sharp downturn this week. The film’s daily box office figures dropped almost 84% from one day to the next, falling from over $1.7 million on Sunday, October 5, 2025, to roughly $282K on Monday, October 6, 2025. Despite still being shown in around 3,500 theatres, the same count since its debut, the movie’s per-theatre average has slipped to only $80, a clear sign that audiences in North America are shifting their attention to newer releases.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Beats Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2

Even with its declining numbers, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie has managed a small win by surpassing Nobody 2, which earned $21.6 million at home. At the moment, Gabby’s Dollhouse has earned roughly $1 million more than Odenkirk’s sequel domestically but we can expect the gap to widen further in the days to come. Nobody 2 failed to reach the $40 million mark worldwide and was also seen as a disappointment for the studio.

However, with a worldwide earning of $39.4 million, Nobody 2 still leads in total global earnings, leaving Gabby’s Dollhouse trailing overall. For now, Universal Pictures faces an uncertain road ahead for this family-friendly musical, which started with promise but is now struggling to find enough viewers before its theatrical run comes to an end.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Box Office Summary

Domestic – $22.4 million

International – $12.9 million

Worldwide – $35.3 million

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

