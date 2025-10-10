Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 packed a punch during its 8-day extended opening week. Released amid strong buzz, the Kannada magnum opus received strong support from the original Kannada version, followed by the Hindi-dubbed version. Even the Telugu version contributed well. Cumulatively, the film has comfortably crossed the 300 crore mark in net collection at the Indian box office, thus overtaking Rajinikanth’s Coolie in the first week. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

Apart from the strong buzz on the ground, the magnum opus also benefited from positive word-of-mouth among the audience. That’s why, after a strong start, it maintained a firm grip at ticket windows and posted a solid sum even during weekdays. During the 4-day extended opening weekend, it scored 225.25 crores. On the first Monday, day 5, it earned 31.5 crores, followed by 34.25 crores on day 6. On day 7, it earned 25.25 crores. On day 8, it added another 20.25 crores.

Overall, Kantara: Chapter 1 earned a solid 336.5 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in its 8-day extended opening week, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 397.07 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 61.85 crores

Day 2 – 45.4 crores

Day 3 – 55 crores

Day 4 – 63 crores

Day 5 – 31.5 crores

Day 6 – 34.25 crores

Day 7 – 25.25 crores

Day 8 – 20.25 crores

Total – 336.5 crores

Registers the biggest opening week of 2025!

With 336.5 crores, Kantara: Chapter 1 has registered the biggest opening week of 2025 at the Indian box office. To achieve the feat, it comfortably surpassed Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which did a business of 229.73 crore net during its 8-day extended opening week. If calculated, the Rishab Shetty starrer is ahead by a huge margin of 106.77 crores.

Take a look at the top opening weeks of 2025 in India (net collection):

Kantara: Chapter 1 – 336.5 crores (8-day) Coolie – 229.73 (8-day) Chhaava – 225.28 War 2 – 209.1 (8-day) Saiyaara – 175.25

