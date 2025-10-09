Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 is living up to its solid hype in the home state. Yes, the magnum opus is minting rocking numbers at the Karnataka box office and is aiming to create an all-time record. Speaking about the opening week battle, the latest release has emerged as the biggest film in the history of Sandalwood, as it has surpassed massive numbers of Yash‘s KGF Chapter 2 even before completing its first week. Keep reading for a detailed report!

KGF Chapter 2 showed us the true potential of the Kannada film industry. Backed by a huge buzz due to the sequel factor, the magnum opus did fantastic business in the home state. From the opening day to the lifetime run, it broke almost every single record and emerged as an industry hit for Sandalwood. Within months, it was dethroned by Kantara, but the opening-week record remained with the Yash starrer.

Kantara: Chapter 1 creates history at the Karnataka box office in the opening week!

For those who don’t know, KGF Chapter 2 amassed a huge 100.25 crore gross during the 8-day extended opening week at the Karnataka box office, as per Sacnilk. This number has now been comfortably surpassed by Kantara: Chapter 1 in just 6 days. In the first 6 days, it raked in a staggering 109.5 crore gross, thus registering the highest-ever opening week in the home state.

Rishab Shetty’s film aims to be Sandalwood’s industry hit

Since Kantara: Chapter 1 is also enjoying an 8-day extended opening week, it’ll be interesting to see where it lands by the end of the first week. Apart from the opening-week record, the film is also aiming to surpass Kantara’s lifetime collection in Karnataka to emerge as Sandalwood’s industry hit.

For those who aren’t aware, Kantara did a business of 183.6 crore gross at the Karnataka box office to become Sandalwood’s industry hit. In the process, it crossed KGF Chapter 2’s 182.96 crore gross. Now, Rishab Shetty’s latest film has a strong chance of dethroning Kantara and becoming the new industry hit.

