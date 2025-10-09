Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, continues to surprise everyone with its record-breaking spree. While it is on the verge of ending its theatrical run, the film continues its unprecedented run. As expected, it has now emerged as the highest-grossing film ever at the Kerala box office, thus becoming Mollywood’s new industry hit by beating Mohanlal’s Thudarum. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Lokah was released amid a clash with Hridayapoorvam. It was expected to do decent business, but in reality, it has surpassed all expectations by minting mind-blowing numbers both in India and globally. Recently, it became the first Malayalam film ever to enter the 300 crore club globally. Yesterday, on day 42, it became the highest-grossing film in its home state.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra does the unthinkable at the Kerala box office!

For those who don’t know, Thudarum became Mollywood’s industry hit by scoring 118.9 crore gross at the Kerala box office. On its day 42, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra toppled Thudarum’s record-breaking run by amassing more than 118.9 crore gross in Kerala. With this, the film has emerged as Mollywood’s new industry hit. What makes it more special is that a women-centric film has achieved the feat.

Historic run of the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer

A few days back, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra comfortably crossed Manjummel Boys (141.61 crores) to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in India. So, both in India and globally, it has emerged as Mollywood’s biggest hit ever, and challenging its record-breaking run won’t be an easy task.

Globally, its earnings stand at 301.71 crore gross, and the film is heading for a lifetime collection of below 304 crore gross, which is an impressive result for a film mounted on a budget of just 30 crores.

More about the film

Directed by Dominic Arun, the Mollywood superhero flick was released on August 28. It was produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banner of Wayfarer Films. It also stars Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salim Kumar in key roles.

