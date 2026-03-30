Filmmaker Aditya Datt is currently working on his upcoming project, Gunmaaster G9. Before stepping on the set every day, he follows a personal routine. The director listens to a special playlist dedicated to his grandfather, legendary lyricist Anand Bakshi.

The playlist he tunes into daily, Aditya calls his “Anand Bakshi Jukebox”; this has over 5,000 songs penned by the late lyricist. He uses an old iPod for it and treats it like a mood board before work. Talking about this routine, Datt says, “Every morning before a shoot, I listen to his songs depending on the tone of the scenes I’m filming that day.”

Music Sets The Tone For His Scenes

For romantic scenes, he plays songs like Main Shayar To Nahi, Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam, and Chandni O Meri Chandni. When he needs to get into an emotional space, he turns to tracks like Chingari Koi Bhadke, Lamhe, and Naghmein Hain. Interestingly, for action scenes, he completely switches to techno and trance music.

A Personal Connection That Still Guides Him

This daily ritual shows how deeply Anand Bakshi’s influence continues to shape Datt’s instincts. He also shared a memory from his early days about his grandfather’s mentorship that stayed with him. He said, “The day I told him I wanted to do something in the film industry, he didn’t respond directly. Instead, he took a test without giving me a heads-up.”

Datt recalled that his grandfather once made him sit through a script narration of a film starring Ajay Devgn, for which he was writing lyrics. A few days later, during a family dinner, Bakshi unexpectedly asked him to re-narrate the story. Speaking of this, Datt added, “He wanted to see if I was really paying attention, if I had the passion, and what kind of storytelling ability I had. That moment stayed with me.”

Remembering Anand Bakshi

March 30 marks the death anniversary of Anand Bakshi. For Datt, this daily ritual is not just about music but also about staying connected to his grandfather’s legacy. Even today, he continues to draw inspiration from those songs while working on his films. For Aditya Datt, he is the North Star guiding him from beyond.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Salman Khan Teams Up With Vamshi Paidipally & Dil Raju For Big Action Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News