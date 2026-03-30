The week of March 30 to April 5 features a host of exciting films and series that’ll be streaming soon on various OTT platforms. The list includes spy action comedies like Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, as well as the third season of the American romantic dramedy XO, Kitty, among other interesting titles. For your convenience, we have also mentioned their streaming platforms, release dates, and trailers alongside their plot summaries.

Netflix

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos (Hindi) – April 1, 2026

Plot: The spy action-comedy film features Vir Das in the role of a British spy who is assigned a mission to Goa, but soon it leads to unexpected and hilarious results. It also features Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and Srushti Tawade.

XO, Kitty Season 3 (English/Korean) – April 2, 2026

Plot: Season 3 of Xo, Kitty will ostensibly continue the story of Kitty (played by Anna Cathcart), the youngest of the Covey sisters. She is back at the Korean Independent School of Seoul. How she tries to balance her school life, friendships, and love life forms the show’s basic premise.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 (Hindi) – April 3, 2026

Plot: The light-hearted courtroom comedy-drama revolves around the staff of District Court Patparganj and how they deal with different kinds of legal cases. Season 2 features Ravi Kishan in the lead alongside Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grrewal, Anant V. Joshi, Anjum Batra, and Kusha Kapila.

Bloodhounds Season 2 (Korean) – April 3, 2026

Plot: The second season of the South Korean action drama Bloodhounds is about how Geon-woo and Woo-jin team up once again to fight against an illegal boxing league syndicate after bringing ruthless loan sharks to justice in the first season.

High Tides Season 3 / Knokke Off (Dutch) – April 3, 2026

Plot: This is the third and final chapter of the Belgian drama. In the latest season, Louise returns to Knokke after spending several months in a psychiatric facility. But the situation has changed, and now she must make some difficult choices.

Vadh 2 (Hindi) – April 3, 2026

Plot: The crime thriller focuses on the unlikely bond between an old prison guard, Shambhunath Mishra (Sanjay Mishra), and a jail inmate, Manju Singh (Neena Gupta), who has been imprisoned for a double murder. The story takes a more serious turn when a well-connected and dangerous inmate mysteriously disappears.

Apple TV

Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 – April 3, 2026

Plot: The crime drama series follows a hedge fund manager, Coop (Jon Hamm), who begins to steal from his own neighbors to maintain his lifestyle after losing his job. But later, he finds himself in a complex situation.

SonyLIV

Sitaare Zameen Par (Hindi) – April 3, 2026

Plot: The sports comedy film revolves around an eccentric basketball coach who must train a team of neurodivergent players as part of his community service. Along the way, he is helped by these unique players, who each face their own challenges. The film features Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and ten neurodivergent actors in pivotal roles.

Amazon Prime Video

Maa Ka Sum (Hindi) – April 3, 2026

Plot: The comedy-drama series is about how a brilliant 19-year-old boy tries to use his math skills to find the ideal partner for his mother. But he soon realizes that love and human relationships can’t be solved by formulas alone. It features Mona Singh, Mihir Ahuja, Angira Dhar, and Ranveer Brar in pivotal roles.

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