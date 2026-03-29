Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are the two names eyeing domination of the box office this year. While starring in a Christopher Nolan film and a Denis Villeneuve outing, they are set to portray a loving couple in The Drama. The movie in question is a loving tale that will have you mesmerised with its storyline. However, it is still a bit far away from its release date. While we await the highly anticipated pair-up, here are a few romantic movies that you can binge on right away.

The Drama is directed by Kristoffer Borgli, who has previously helmed outings such as Sick of Myself and more. Besides Zendaya and Pattinson, The Drama also stars Alan Haim, Zoe Winters, Mamoudou Athie, Yaya Gosselin, and others.

Meanwhile, here are the must-watch romantic films that helped shape Hollywood.

Must-Watch Romantic Films Before You Watch The Drama

1. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Director : Michel Gondry

: Michel Gondry Rotten Tomatoes Score : 93%

: 93% Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a love story that will choke you with your emotions. While it is one of the most acclaimed romantic films ever made, it is also a science fiction film that tells the story of a couple who are living a life they have known before. The story revolves around a device that lets you forget everything from a specific time period. However, as we move slowly through the film, more regret and guilt take over the heart.

The film stars a grand cast, including Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Elijah Wood, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Wilkinson, David Cross, and others.

2. La La Land

Director : Damien Chazelle

: Damien Chazelle Rotten Tomatoes Score : 91%

: 91% Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: This is another film that gives you a happy ending, but not the one you expect. Two people who fall in love are destined to face struggle. The leads of the film, Mia Dolan and Sebastian Wilder, have different aims in life, and what we see is just a phase that is strong enough to make you feel love, be joyful, dance along, and cry. La La Land stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, J.K. Simmons, and more fabulous names.

3. Titanic

Director : James Cameron

: James Cameron Rotten Tomatoes Score : 88%

: 88% Streaming On: Paramount (USA), Jio HotStar (India)

Plot: The Titanic is one of the most terrifying incidents in American history. However, hats off to James Cameron, who built a beautiful story around it that not only spoke of the tragedy but also of a couple who fought till the very end. Besides depicting the incident, Titanic also shows the lives of a young man, Jack Dawson, and a wealthy lady on the ship, Rose DeWitt Bukater, both of whom are drawn to each other as they meet. Titanic stars Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Billy Zane, alongside Kathy Bates and others.

4. 500 Days of Summer

Director : Marc Webb

: Marc Webb Rotten Tomatoes Score : 86%

: 86% Streaming On: Hulu (USA), Jio HotStar (India)

Plot: Joseph Gordon-Levitt is known for his comedy-dramas or, best, for his role as Robin in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. However, his highly intriguing role can be seen in 500 Days of Summer. This story revolves around Tom Hansen, who falls in love with Summer, but as the days pass, it turns out to be only a few moments of intense, one-sided love.

Besides Gordon-Levitt, 500 Days of Summer stars Zooey Deschanel, Chloe Grace Moretz, Minka Kelly, Geoffrey Arend, and others.

5. The Notebook

Director : Nick Cassavetes

: Nick Cassavetes Rotten Tomatoes Score : 54%

: 54% Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Coming to the very last entry on our list, The Notebook again stars Ryan Gosling and is about old love coming back in life again and again. As Noah Calhoun and Allie Hamilton grow old, they keep stumbling across the same old memories and each other. Moreover, as a guy deep in love would do, Noah keeps his promise and builds something that Allie always wished for.

The Notebook also stars Rachel McAdams, James Marsden, James Garner, and Gena Rowlands in main roles.

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