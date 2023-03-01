The Spider-Man movies are undoubtedly one of the most favourite superhero movies in the superhero fandom. With the coming of Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker in the first Spider-Man movie in 2002, the cast is still remembered by many. Amongst the young generation of actors, James Franco, who played Harry Osborn in Sam Raimi’s film series once had a crush on Mary Jane actor Kirsten Dunst.

While recalling the incident, Franco went on to detail how he thought he had a cold war with the lead actor, Tobey, while filming the Spider-Man movies. The actor also revealed that he auditioned for the lead role but got a call from the director for the role of a friend of the main lead. Read on to find out more about how he got a crush on the Mary Jane actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Daily Star, James Franco had a crush on Spider-Man co-star Kirsten Dunst which led to a tense situation with Tobey Maguire. During the conversation with the outlet, the actor revealed that Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst were dating each other. “Tobey and Kristen became a couple around that time,” said Franco. Later, the Spider-Man actor said, “I had a crush on Kirsten, and I think I was upset about that as well… Tobey was mad at me for a while. By the second film, we were cool.”

The director of the movie, Sam Raimi was keen to notice the parallels between Franco and Maguire’s real-life triangle with Dunst and used it in the movie. While referring to the director, James Franco added, “I felt hurt, with you giving Tobey all the attention… You were the father who wouldn’t give me the love I needed.”

While replying to the allegation, the Spider-Man movie director Sam Raimi said, “I didn’t know that. Gee, that’s just like the movie… and he (Maguire) was getting Kirsten like the script said he should.”

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, follow Koimoi.com

Must Read: Amid Selena Gomez& Hailey Bieber’s Online Spat, Latter’s Old Pro-Jelena Tweets Resurface: “I’m For Sure 100% Team Jelena”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News