The highly anticipated Avatar: Fire And Ash is finally out in theaters. Since Avatar is a brand in its own right, expectations are incredibly high. The previous two installments successfully grossed well over $2 billion at the worldwide box office, and everyone is eager to see if the third part repeats the same magic. As far as the opening weekend is concerned, there’s a slightly alarming sign as the latest installment is likely to witness a noticeable drop in the collection compared to The Way Of Water.

The brand of Avatar is back on the big screens!

Helmed by James Cameron, the Avatar franchise is universally acclaimed and enjoys a strong following worldwide. When the first movie was released in 2009, it became a global phenomenon by offering a unique and new experience. Since the first movie became an all-time blockbuster, excitement was high for the sequel. The second movie, Avatar: The Way Of Water, also emerged as a massive blockbuster in 2022.

There was a significant gap of over a decade between the first two movies, which helped generate huge hype. The same thing isn’t there for Avatar: Fire And Ash. Yes, the excitement is still there, but it isn’t similar to the previous movie. Still, the urge to watch the Avatar movie on the big screen is going to help the latest film pull off a big number.

Avatar: Fire And Ash is heading for a strong start globally despite a drop from Avatar 2

As per the final projection, Avatar: Fire And Ash is aiming for a strong start in the range of $340-380 million at the worldwide box office. Out of this, $250-275 million is likely to come from the overseas market during the 5-day extended opening weekend (since it witnessed an early rollout in selected territories on December 17). In the domestic market, North America (USA and Canada), the film is expected to earn $90-105 million during the 3-day weekend.

The debut of $340-380 million gives Avatar 3 one of the biggest starts in the post-COVID era. However, compared to Avatar 2, the collections are down. For those who don’t know, The Way Of Water opened at a whopping $441.6 million. If a comparison is made, the latest Avatar film is witnessing a drop of 23-13.94%.

Considering the mammoth budget spent on making it, the decline isn’t a good sign. Let’s see how word of mouth turns out.

