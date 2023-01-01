Drama at award shows is something that goes hand-in-hand with all the fun the event has to offer. One celeb that has had her fair share of drama at such functions is Taylor Swift. While almost everyone knows about her infamous interaction with Kanye West at the 2009 VMAs, we bring you another similar episode that took place in 2013.

The incident took place at the 2013 People’s Choice Awards where Taylor’s award was once more snatched away from her. To the event, Taylor slayed in a plunging neck-cl*avage showing white gown paired with stunning earrings and her hair done in an updo.

As seen in the video, Taylor Swift – who looked to-hot-to-handle in the white dress, was all smiles as she headed on stage to accept her People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Country Singer. As she graced the podium, the ‘Love Story’ singer greeted both the presenters Olivia Munn and Johnny Galecki before she turned to the former to accept the crystal award.

Well, the last thing Taylor Swift could have ever thought about was the infamous Kanye West interruption from VMA 2009 repeating itself. As seen in the video, Olivia Munn didn’t seem too pleased to hand over the trophy to Swift and even snatched it back from the singer after she had it in her hands. Blown away by what just happened, Taylor made light of the uncomfortable situation as she turned to the mic to give her acceptance speech.

We then hear the singer say, “This always happens.” To this, Olivia replied, “And it will always happen, Taylor. This is your lot in life.” Acknowledging the statement to be true, Swift lamented, “I know.” As the award-less singer got ready to carry on with her speech, Munn gave her back her trophy saying, “I’m not gonna be this person” – referring to Kanye West. Watch the video here:

Talking about the 2009 Taylor Swift-Kanye West episode, during the 2009 VMAs, West took the microphone away from Swift during her acceptance speech as he wanted.

